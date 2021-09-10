North Country Weekend Calendar: 9/11 observances mark 20 year anniversary

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend in the North Country Weekend Calendar includes a time to observe and remember 20 years since the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Saturday, there are some local events sharing stories from responders who were there; with some acknowledgment of the more recent struggles around the COVID-19 pandemic to boot.

That said, there’s still fun to be had this weekend. The Adirondack Nationals Car Show is already back in Lake George for the weekend, with a Show N Shine at Fort William Henry and a long list of festivities to boot. Further north, North Creek is spending a weekend hosting historical events including a graveyard walk and talks on the topic of Theodore Roosevelt’s local connections to the region.

The weekend starts off cool and breezy, with temperatures not set to climb above 70. Things will stay fairly sunny through the weekend, and be back up to 80 by Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Adirondack Nationals Car Show

What: Weekend-long classic car show hosted at Fort William Henry, featuring live music, contests, vendors and show n’ shine all weekend long. Detailed schedule can be found online.

Weekend-long classic car show hosted at Fort William Henry, featuring live music, contests, vendors and show n’ shine all weekend long. Detailed schedule can be found online. When: Thursday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 12

Thursday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 12 Where: Village of Lake George; car show at Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St.

Adirondack VetteFest Weekend

What: Corvette car festival with food, drink and discounted stays at the Queensbury Hotel.

Corvette car festival with food, drink and discounted stays at the Queensbury Hotel. When: Friday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 12

Friday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 12 Where: Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Eastbound Throwdown 2021

What: Country music festival with camping in Salem. 500-person attendance limit. Bands include Eastbound Jesus, Driftwood, Lucid, Mikaela Davis, The Blind Owl Band, Saints & Liars, The Dirty Grass Players, The Laura Leigh Band, The North & South Dakotas, Dan Johnson, The Saratoga Strings Band, and Turf N Turf. Tickets are $35 for one night camping, or $80 for both nights. Free admission for children ages 15 and under.

Country music festival with camping in Salem. 500-person attendance limit. Bands include Eastbound Jesus, Driftwood, Lucid, Mikaela Davis, The Blind Owl Band, Saints & Liars, The Dirty Grass Players, The Laura Leigh Band, The North & South Dakotas, Dan Johnson, The Saratoga Strings Band, and Turf N Turf. Tickets are $35 for one night camping, or $80 for both nights. Free admission for children ages 15 and under. When: Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: The Irwin Farm, 33 Irwin Road, Salem

Johnsburg/North Creek History Weekend

What: Graveyard walks, talks about the local history of Theodore Roosevelt, and more, hosted by the Johnsburg Historical Society and the North Creek Depot Museum.

Graveyard walks, talks about the local history of Theodore Roosevelt, and more, hosted by the Johnsburg Historical Society and the North Creek Depot Museum. When: Friday, Sept. 9 – Saturday, Sept. 10

Friday, Sept. 9 – Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: North Creek

Country Western Dinner and Dance Cruise

What: Classic music with Danny Lombardo at the Lake George Steamboat Company. Includes dinner with a menu including a salad bar, rolls, BBQ chicken, mac and cheese, baked beans and dessert options. $60.50 for adults, $54.75 for seniors, $24 for children ages 4-11.

Classic music with Danny Lombardo at the Lake George Steamboat Company. Includes dinner with a menu including a salad bar, rolls, BBQ chicken, mac and cheese, baked beans and dessert options. $60.50 for adults, $54.75 for seniors, $24 for children ages 4-11. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10

5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (1 of 2)

The 2021 Cheese Tour with Wine & Beer

What: Washington County cheesemaking tour. Self-guided exploration of artisan cheeses at seven locations across Washington County, including Argyle Cheese Farmer, Bardwell Farm, Dancing Ewe Farm, Moxie Ridge Farm and Creamery, RS Taylor and Sons, Slyboro Ciderhouse and Victory View Vineyard.

Washington County cheesemaking tour. Self-guided exploration of artisan cheeses at seven locations across Washington County, including Argyle Cheese Farmer, Bardwell Farm, Dancing Ewe Farm, Moxie Ridge Farm and Creamery, RS Taylor and Sons, Slyboro Ciderhouse and Victory View Vineyard. When: Saturday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 12 Where: Locations around Washington County

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (2 of 2)

Glens Falls 9/11 ceremony

What: 9/11 memorial observance at Ridge Street Fire House, with a march to City Park, followed by pipe and drum music, speakers and prayer.

9/11 memorial observance at Ridge Street Fire House, with a march to City Park, followed by pipe and drum music, speakers and prayer. When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: Ridge Street Fire House, Glens Falls

Fall Fete for Rexleigh Marble Mill Pavilion

What: Kickoff for a capital campaign for the Rexlaigh Marble Mill Pavilion, including dinner, drinks, desserts and more. Hosted by Battenkill Conservancy. Tickets are $100 each.

Kickoff for a capital campaign for the Rexlaigh Marble Mill Pavilion, including dinner, drinks, desserts and more. Hosted by Battenkill Conservancy. Tickets are $100 each. When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: Willowea Farm, 66 Mollison Road, Argyle

Second Saturday Concerts at Hicks Orchard: Mamie Minch

What: Outdoor dinner and concert at Hicks Orchard, co-sponsored by Slyboro Ciderhouse and Hudson Valley Wireless. 5 p.m. dinner includes wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer; 7 p.m. show. Admission is $18-25.

Outdoor dinner and concert at Hicks Orchard, co-sponsored by Slyboro Ciderhouse and Hudson Valley Wireless. 5 p.m. dinner includes wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer; 7 p.m. show. Admission is $18-25. When: 5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 11

5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

“The Strand Theater Remembers” 9/11 ceremony

What: Live tribute to first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, also featuring stories of volunteers and responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music from Tania Susi, Heather Richards, Deb Cavanaugh, Brian Fitzgerald and Mark Rabin.

Live tribute to first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, also featuring stories of volunteers and responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music from Tania Susi, Heather Richards, Deb Cavanaugh, Brian Fitzgerald and Mark Rabin. When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: The Strand Theater, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

50’s and 60’s show

What: Annual 50’s and 60’s variety show at Little Theater on the Farm, with performances by the Twisted Twirlers Lineup and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 60+.

Annual 50’s and 60’s variety show at Little Theater on the Farm, with performances by the Twisted Twirlers Lineup and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 60+. When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward

Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

Lake George Fall Restaurant Week

What: Restaurants offering various promotional meals, including $30 prix-fixe and apple-infused items and more for the 16 th annual event. Participating restaurants include 10 McGillis, Bebobs Backstreet BBQ, Boathouse Restaurant, Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen, George’s Restaurant, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Log Jam, Long Horn Restaurant, Sushi Yoshi and The View at Dunham’s Bay Resort.

Restaurants offering various promotional meals, including $30 prix-fixe and apple-infused items and more for the 16 annual event. Participating restaurants include 10 McGillis, Bebobs Backstreet BBQ, Boathouse Restaurant, Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen, George’s Restaurant, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Log Jam, Long Horn Restaurant, Sushi Yoshi and The View at Dunham’s Bay Resort. When: Sunday, Sept. 12 – Saturday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Sept. 12 – Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Lake George

