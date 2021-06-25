North Country Weekend Calendar: 5Ks and funny bones in Glens Falls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York's 15-month-old COVID-19 State of Emergency has now come to an end, marking another major milestone in the state's recovery from the pandemic. This means Governor Cuomo no longer has the ability to issue any executive orders related to the pandemic, something Republicans had been pushing for for some time. But the end of the state of emergency also means the end of delivery and to-go alcohol for bars and restaurants that were given those privileges over the last year.

This week also marked an important milestone in the election calendar, as primaries were held for local races across the state - including for mayor in many cities. And there were some massive upsets in the democratic primaries in two of the state's largest cities - Buffalo and Rochester. And this all comes as ranked choice voting made its debut in New York City, which is also electing a new mayor this fall.