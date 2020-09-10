North Country to get $3.2 million in small business coronavirus relief

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anthony Foti, director of intergovernmental affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce, came to High Peaks Distilling on Thursday to announce a new wave of aid funding for small businesses struggling to get back on their feet, months after the COVID-19 pandemic started to cause shutdowns.

That aid is to the tune of $22.8 million in total. $3.2 million of that is going to the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, which is already working to divide it up into grants for North Country businesses. Grant options will include support for rent and payroll, PPE equipment, and upgrades to keep businesses coronavirus-safe. They can also be used to support businesses that have not yet been able to open, like Lake George’s arcades.

The event was also attended by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville; New York Assemblyman Dan Stec; and Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas.

Elsewhere in the state, $8.7 million is going to Albany County; $7.2 million to the Long Island Development Coalition; $3 million for the Mohawk Valley region; and $780,000 to the Greater Jamaica region.

