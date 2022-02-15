WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in North Country schools are starting to slow as districts are halfway through February. This is following a significant rise in cases in the month of January following the holiday vacation. There have also been recent disputes on the State’s mask mandate in schools. Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State officials are set to reassess the mandates in early March.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between February 7 and February 14. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. All figures are compared to the state’s previous report as of February 7.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 30 1 19 49 Belleville Henderson 1 94 1 34 128 Carthage 26 427 7 177 604 General Brown 5 296 2 47 343 Indian River 31 730 6 111 830 LaFargeville 3 89 1 20 109 Lyme 0 91 0 9 100 Sackets Harbor 5 83 0 17 100 South Jefferson 17 477 2 103 580 Thousand Islands 12 153 3 35 188 Watertown 35 1,185 1 251 1,436 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 1 117 1 49 166 Copenhagen 8 99 1 33 132 Harrisville 0 22 0 2 24 Lowville 6 347 0 58 405 South Lewis 5 205 4 53 258 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 12 250 3 58 308 Canton 12 270 1 32 302 Clifton-Fine 3 35 3 20 55 Colton-Pierrepont 15 119 2 17 136 Edwards-Knox 5 127 2 42 169 Gouverneur 25 429 2 99 528 Hammond 2 37 0 11 48 Hermon-Dekalb 5 98 0 28 126 Heuvelton 5 77 1 25 102 Lisbon 0 67 0 11 78

*last reported on 1/28/22* Madrid-Waddington 14 232 0 33 265 Massena 41 611 6 104 715 Morristown 2 66 1 19 86 Norwood-Norfolk 24 263 4 65 328 Ogdensburg 12 269 4 74 343 Parishville-Hopkinton 7 75 1 31 106 Potsdam 14 193 2 70 263 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.