North Country resident in critical condition following stabbing

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local resident remains in critical condition following a stabbing incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to New York State Police, on November 10 troopers responded to a residence on Jersey Swamp Road in the town of Beekmantown for a reported stabbing.

Police confirmed that upon arrival, 47-year-old Cristobal Arzola Sr., was discovered and had been stabbed in the backyard of the residence. Arzola Sr, was then transported to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and then flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The victim is listed in critical condition.

An investigation led by New York State Police then determined that Arzola, Sr. had been stabbed by Kylin D. Muhammed of Beekmantown.

State Police arrested Muhammed and charged him with one count of assault in the First Degree, a class “B” felony, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony.

Muhammed was arraigned in Beekmantown town court and was ordered to be held at the Clinton County Jail on a $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on November 17, 2021.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.