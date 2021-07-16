North Country Report: Women on Wheels celebrate the open road in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Even with Americade moved to September, you can’t keep the motorcycles out of Lake George.

That was the mood in the village and at Roaring Brook Ranch this week, as the Women on Wheels motorcycle organization came to town. Around 260 women riders came to town, most of them staying at the recently-renovated ranch.

The occasion was the 35th anniversary of the organization’s annual ride-in. Each year, a destination in a different state is chosen, and riders from all across the country – and even Alaska – come to take part.

It’s New York’s second turn on the list; in 1990, the 4th annual ride-in was held in Buffalo.

And riders from Buffalo to Montana and all across the board said that some intermittent stormy weather this week didn’t stop them from loving the Adirondack Park and its winding roads, whether it’s their first time or their fifth.

Some riders in town this week also visit the area for Americade, and say they’ve now seen each other’s familiar faces at both.

