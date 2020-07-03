North Country Report: What’s open and what’s safe in Lake George for 4th of July

LAKE GEORGE. N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 4th of July is coming to Lake George, and although some events and attractions are closed, the lake is open and full of boats, parasailers and more.

In this week’s North Country Report:

Lake George ready for a safe, if understaffed, 4th of July weekend

Warren County puts forward new guidance for quarantining visitors 

Americade 2020 canceled due to pandemic 

Whitehall cancels 2020 Sasquatch Festival 

Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med announce official affiliation 

