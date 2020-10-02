North Country Report: What leaf-peepers should know about fall on the trails

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, more cold weather is coming to the Adirondacks, bringing with it a wave of leaves starting to change as fall sets in. John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council said there are things hikers should know to stay safe as the seasons change.

Some of those come with the weather, like wearing warmer clothes to avoid hypothermia when things start to get really cold. Others come with the mountains themselves; Sheehan said hikers trying to rely on phone GPS can create problems for park rangers.

Those problems mean search-and-rescue has been on the rise this year. Rangers are spread thin, an issue made worse by overcrowding on the trails.

