North Country Report: Weekend games stacked at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool Insuring Arena is boasting a trio of special games this weekend. On Friday night, each adult ticket purchase comes with a free children’s ticket; Saturday, this year’s inductees will be officially added to the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame; and Sunday is DC Comics Day, where Thunder players will wear Batman-themed jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game.

Visit the Adirondack Thunder website for more details on the weekend’s games.

Meanwhile, the Lake George Winter Carnival is heading into its fourth and final weekend. This weekend, sanctioned car and ATV races will tear across the ice. Keep an eye on the carnival Facebook for the most up-to-date schedule.

In other North Country news this week:

Glens Falls grant competition invites local business hopefuls to step up

Glens Falls has opened up their first Retail and Small Business Development Competition, offering local businesses a slice of $280K in DRI funds to help develop or improve a local business.

Nominations open in first year for Warren County history award

The Warren County Historical Society is offering an award to a recipient who has been intimately involved in Warren County history based on a few specific criteria. Submissions are now open.

Skidmore-themed Stewart’s ice cream dubbed “Skid Mo’ Mint”

At Skidmore College’s Big Green Scream basketball game last weekend, fans voted in a new name for Stewart’s mint chip flavor. It will be sold as Skid Mo’ Mint in stores around Saratoga Springs and Ballston Spa.