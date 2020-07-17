North Country Report: Washington County Fairgrounds host food trucks in lieu of fair

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID-19 has closed out the Washington County Fair this year, but there’s still something going on at the festival grounds. Vendors from restaurants and farms around the region have been onsite for the last few weekends to sell fresh food and drink to would-be fairgoers looking for something to do on a summer weekend while staying socially distanced.

The food trucks are at the fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, with live music both days. Visit the Washington County Fair official website for more information.

