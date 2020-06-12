North Country Report: Washington County Fair, Adirondack Balloon Festival taking year off

(NEWS10) – In this week’s North Country Report:
2020 Washington County Fair canceled, new 2021 date set
Adirondack Balloon Festival grounded for 2020
Lake George Steamboat Company to reopen this weekend
Hudson Crossing Park given $3,000 in coronavirus relief from Stewart’s Shops
Warren County creates DMV appointment line
Glens Falls OKs Halfway Brook Trail project with Queensbury
