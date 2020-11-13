North Country Report: Warren County eyeing legal action for public coronavirus cases

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday added three more COVID-19 cases to a week that has seen over 20 in Warren County. Like some of the earlier ones in the week, careless travel decisions were cited as a reason for at least one of Friday’s cases.

Don Lehman spoke for the county Friday and said that they and the city of Glens Falls were considering using legal action such as cease and desist for future cases where coronavirus was being spread due to careless decisions counter to state and county guidelines.

In this week’s North Country Report:

Warren County COVID update; county officials say everyone needs to be more vigilant

Coronavirus in prison creates 16 cases, problems for Washington County

Glens Falls Hospital to reduce visitation in some areas as coronavirus cases rise

North Country Janitorial fire deemed spontaneous combustion

South High Marathon Dance releases new 50/50 fundraiser for local business, 2021 dance