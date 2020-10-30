LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Roaring Brook Ranch Resort was dormant for several years before being taken over by new management this year. 2020 hasn’t provided the opening season they may have wanted, but the holidays are still a chance to host events and make themselves known.
This weekend, Roaring Brook Ranch will host a Trunk-or-Treat event in their parking lot, as well as a haunted trail behind one of their buildings. Last weekend, they hosted an Oktoberfest celebration to reach out to the community; something management hopes will cement them for locals, not just tourists.
Also in this week’s North Country Report:
Halloween 2020: Free events in the Capital Region
Seeking new superintendent, Hudson Falls CSD opens online survey
Glens Falls Farmers Market to move to Cool Insuring Arena for the winter
LATEST STORIES
- North Country Report: Trunk-or-Treating set to go at Roaring Brook Ranch
- Despite record turnout, Dems worried about voter suppression
- Saratoga County expands early voting hours
- Congressmen urge Cuomo to implement payroll protections following scandal
- Lawmakers urge seniors to stay safe when voting during the pandemic