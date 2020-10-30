North Country Report: Trunk-or-Treating set to go at Roaring Brook Ranch

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Roaring Brook Ranch Resort was dormant for several years before being taken over by new management this year. 2020 hasn’t provided the opening season they may have wanted, but the holidays are still a chance to host events and make themselves known.

This weekend, Roaring Brook Ranch will host a Trunk-or-Treat event in their parking lot, as well as a haunted trail behind one of their buildings. Last weekend, they hosted an Oktoberfest celebration to reach out to the community; something management hopes will cement them for locals, not just tourists.

