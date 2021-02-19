North Country Report: The Great Escape lays out opening dates, safety plans

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this week, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo released guidance allowing amusement parks and summer camps to open with COVID-19 precautions in place. On Friday, The Great Escape announced plans to open the gates and let visitors in this summer.

The park will open for weekends and select dates starting on May 1, followed by full-time on June 24. The park will be limited to one-third capacity, with staggered seating in rides. The plan is to fire around 1,500 employees, at job fairs starting online on March 13.

Among the attractions at the park will be the Adirondack Outlaw, a new ride set to be installed as soon as the snow melts.

Safety precautions at the park are as follows:

Contact-less IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry; and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day

Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail

locations, and dining queue lines

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play

Arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks

Capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place

Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required

Beverages will be served by attendants, and guests will receive any drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety

face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training

Safety messaging and reminders on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, in-park announcements, and recorded phone messages will occur frequently

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park

Also in this week’s North Country Report: