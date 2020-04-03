North Country Report: Teachers parade to show students they care

(NEWS10) – Hudson Falls educators paraded by car Friday to say hello to the students they’re used to seeing daily. The parade headed off in two directions – some north, some south – at 1 p.m.
Families were invited to watch the procession from their homes, as educators make yet another effort to stay as connected as possible in a time of remote learning.
