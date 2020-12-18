North Country Report: Still snow to go before West Mountain opens season

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s heavy snowfall measured up to 33 inches at the base of West Mountain, and around 40 at the top. But on Friday, the snowmakers were running all the same.

West Mountain Ski Resort co-owner Sara Montgomery said that having the right supplies of snow in the right places as trails are cleared off is a tactical move. Hopefully, the snow laid down now may be enough to last skiers and snowboarders through the whole winter.

Friday was crunch time to clear off the 6 to 7 trails set to open this weekend, as West Mountain’s ski season starts. Montgomery said season pass sales have gone up this winter, despite the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

For the resort, those concerns mean regulations, and those regulations mean the lodge will be operating at half capacity. Patrons are asked to eat in their cars whenever possible, and tables will be rotated every 30 minutes.

Mountain staff took time to create some new offerings for this winter’s season. Those include a new freestyle development program, an alpine racing academy, “Learn to Ski” packages for kids and adults, and after-school programs.

In North Creek, Gore Mountain opened earlier in December.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Ellis Hospital helps get COVID vaccines to Glens Falls Hospital staff

Salvation Army of Glens Falls in need of extra help to ‘Rescue Christmas’

South High Marathon Dance creates online store as new support vein