North Country Report: Special Olympians ready to take Glens Falls by storm

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City Park is adorned with banners, and the street outside the Queensbury Hotel is a bit crowded. That’s because on Friday night, the opening ceremonies will be held there for the New York State Special Olympics Falls Games.

The games are in Glens Falls on Saturday, for the first time since 2015. They were originally announced for 2020, after extensive efforts from members of the city. Those efforts were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but people on both sides of the effort were happy to make that dream a reality this year.

Saturday’s games are spread across a variety of locations. SUNY Adirondack, Cole’s Woods and the Queensbury Athletics Complex are playing hosts to games like golf, soccer, running and bocce. See the full schedule online.

