North Country Report: South High Marathon Dance ready to make changes in 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 South High Marathon Dance raised over $801,000 around the same time Saratoga County saw its first COVID-19 cases. Within two weeks, lockdowns had gone into full effect, and the students dancing for charity had switched to learning from home.

Now, South Glens Falls Central School District is planning for the 2021 dance, and said they are ready for whatever changes must be made.

Those changes could mean reducing the number of students in the dance. In a usual year, the whole high school takes part, and groups from the district’s elementary and middle schools get time in the spotlight as well.

Another path is restricting public access. The dance, held in the high school gymnasium, is usually attended by parents, local officials and businesses, and the beneficiaries whose lives are changed by the money raised.

The 2021 dance is also scheduled nearly two months later, changing from early March to April 30-May 1.

Dance organizers in a release Friday acknowledged the role of local businesses in helping raise funds, and the changing climate those businesses are in now versus a year ago. The group will also be seeking larger sponsors than they have previously, to fill in the gaps.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

‘Tiger King’ associate arrested in Washington County as fugitive from justice

Retail and boat storage plan approved at former Glens Falls Price Chopper space

Adirondack Thunder holds back start of season to January 15

LATEST STORIES