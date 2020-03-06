North Country Report: South High Marathon Dance kicks off; Brewfests pour one out

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South High Marathon Dance kicks off tonight. Doors open at 5 p.m., and opening ceremonies are at 7 p.m.

11th annual Glens Falls Brewfest set for March 7

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for this year’s Glens Falls Brewfest, with craft beer selections taking over the Queensbury Hotel. Also Saturday, Adirondack Pub and Brewery is holding their annual Festival of Barrels.

Open Door Mission ’80s dance party benefit set for Friday

The Open Door Mission is asking for t-shirt and underwear donations, and they’re doing it by holding a party on Friday night. ’80s DJ and band music will be taking over the Park Theater in Glens Falls.

Adirondack Thunder playing Tuesday

It’s a home game on Tuesday against the Worcester Railers. Game time is at 7 p.m.