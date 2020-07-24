North Country Report: Something blue this way comes at Warrensburg farmer’s market

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market is a long-standing part of the town’s life. This week, a new event got its start there with the market’s first annual blueberry festival.
Hand sanitizer and face masks were availible onsite for those who did not have their own.
Also in this week’s report:
COVID-noncompliant businesses under close eye of new Warren County enforcement push
Warren County sets up pandemic assistance webinars for non-profits, government agencies
Lake George tables law that would have restricted pet ownership
Edward Bartholomew, former Warren County official and Glens Falls mayor, dies
