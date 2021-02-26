North Country Report: Snowmobile crash a reminder of ice safety as weather warms

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Winterfest is about to enter its final weekend, with temperatures above freezing that contributed to a snowmobile driver crashing in the lake this week.

LakeGeorge.com lists tips for how to stay safe on the ice.

Those going out onto the lake shouldn’t go alone, and should stay distanced apart in order to distribute weight across a greater amount of ice. It’s also suggested to bring survival equipment such as ropes and ice picks.

Driving a vehicle on the ice is not recommended. Those who do should judge the ice by color before making an attempt. Ice 7.5 inches thick is safe for a small car, and should be visibly blue. Grey ice is unsafe.

Ice is safe enough for one person at 3 inches thick, a single file group at 4 inches, and a medium truck at 10 inches.

Snowmobilers are advised to take head lamps if going out at night.

