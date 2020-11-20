North Country Report: Smaller turkeys selling fast at Oscar’s Smokehouse

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Oscar’s Smokehouse is still selling turkeys from 8 pounds up to 30. But, just like the U.S. meat industry is reporting nationally, the smallest are selling best.

3rd-generation owner Joq Quintal said that smaller birds, as well as raw and smoked individual turkey breasts, are outselling larger birds this Thanksgiving, as families plan smaller at-home Thanksgiving celebrations due to COVID-19.

The local smokehouse gets their turkeys from Pennsylvania-based Jaindl Farm, which raises them on a vegan diet. They get those turkeys on a call-ahead basis, meaning nobody is going to arrive at the smokehouse only to be disappointed.

The meat vending machine outside of Oscar’s has also continued to be a popular option for after-hours shoppers in need of some bacon or smoked cheese.

