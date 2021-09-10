North Country Report: Show, shine and stay awhile at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Steve Gogolinski, of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, pulled up in Lake George for the weekend with a bright green car he’s put a lot of work into.

The 1969 Camaro has been through quite a bit, from engine work to fresh paint that shone in the Lake George sun on Friday. Before that, it spent 45 years sitting in a bar.

It’s stories like that that inhabit every cab, engine and trunk in the village this weekend; and there are a lot of them. Thousands of vintage cars are on display in the village for the return of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Show N Shine events are running all weekend at both Charles R. Wood Park and Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, with paid admission.

Plenty of locals and visitors spent their Friday morning sitting in chairs along Route 9, just waiting for a glimpse at a nostalgic spoiler or flashy coat of paint coming down the road.

The weekend’s full schedule includes awards, vendors, live music, tours of Fort William Henry’s museum, and much more.

