North Country Report: Schools make final preparations to welcome students back

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A grand jury just cleared a Troy Police officer of any wrong-doing in a deadly shooting more than a month ago. District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says the extended investigation was worth the wait.

"We needed to take our time and make sure that all of the evidence was gathered, all of the witnesses were spoken with, and make sure that we were in a good place before we decided to put this in front of a grand jury," Donnelly says.