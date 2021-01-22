North Country Report: Road to Lake George to be named after Senator Betty Little

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Brook Road is a loop, connecting Route 9 to Lake George and Charles R. Wood Park. Soon, it may be renamed after a state senator who has helped protect the environment around it for decades.

Senator Betty Little has retired after 34 years of service. Up for discussion by the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 19, the road’s name would be changed to Senator Elizabeth O’C Little Boulevard. A plaque with her name would be installed.

Last month, Glens Falls thanks Betty Little with a key to City Hall.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report