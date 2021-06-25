North Country Report: Queensbury students happy to return to an in-person graduation

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Queensbury High School students and staff, a visit to Cool Insuring Arena is a usual tradition for graduation.

After a year away, it’s never felt more welcoming.

Around 276 seniors graduated on Friday night, gathering earlier in the day for a rehearsal where they ran through where to go and what to do at 7 p.m. that night.

School advisors gave a speech comparing the values and lessons they want students to leave with to the colors of the rainbow, inspired by #518RainbowHunt.

Last year, graduating seniors got an 8-segment outdoor ceremony in small groups, in order to stay safe within COVID-19 boundaries.

South Glens Falls held its own high school graduation at the arena on Thursday.

Also in this week’s North Country Report: