North Country Report: Queensbury sports dome hoping to be back up and running by May or June

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sports dome at the Adirondack Sports Complex collapsed when over 3 feet of snow fell on it in December. It’s been down ever since.

After some setbacks, owner Doug Miller is getting things in motion to raise the telltale white dome once again.

The sports dome hosts school sports from districts from South Glens Falls all the way to Whitehall and North Warren, covering a wide North Country area that has felt the loss. Miller said that in a normal day, 4 or 5 games would be held there.

Dome manufacturers were onsite as early as mid-January, but questions between Miller and his insurer delayed the project by two months. A lot of that time was spent clearing several feet of snow and inches of ice off of the 98,000-square-foot space, with help from volunteers.

Now, Miller is getting ready to invite volunteers back to strip the canvas that formerly gave the dome its roof. Over the spring, the field underneath will be used for as many school sports games as can fit there. Miller is hoping to have a new sports dome constructed by May or June.

Miller didn’t disclose an exact cost for the process of constructing a new dome, but said it was far over $1 million.

