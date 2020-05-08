Breaking News
AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger, call 911 with any information

County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

North Country Report: Police officer honored for saving child’s life

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Police Officer Thomas Pratt was honored with the department’s Life Saving Award on April 25, for saving a 19-month-old child who was unconscious and not breathing. Pratt, who will be celebrating his first year with the department in July, acted quickly to dislodge an object from the child’s throat.

Also in this week’s report:

Springbrook distillery hits 25,000 bottle hand sanitizer goal for health providers 

Glens Falls Hospital to resume elective outpatient surgeries and procedures 

Hudson Headwaters expands criteria at drive-up testing sites 

Warren County: Residents might get additional election mail this year 

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak