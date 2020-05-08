North Country Report: Police officer honored for saving child’s life

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Police Officer Thomas Pratt was honored with the department’s Life Saving Award on April 25, for saving a 19-month-old child who was unconscious and not breathing. Pratt, who will be celebrating his first year with the department in July, acted quickly to dislodge an object from the child’s throat.

