North Country Report: One county sees coronavirus outbreak, another sees slowdown

(NEWS10) – In this week’s North Country Report:
Essex County Public Health confirms staff cases in live coronavirus outbreak conference
Fort Edward, South Glens Falls school districts set off on formal merger study
Harmful algal bloom found in Champlain Canal in Fort Edward
Warren County lays out application process to reopen gyms, fitness centers
Winter Raptor Fest set to go digital from Washington County Fairgrounds
LATEST STORIES
- Kanye West booted off ballot in Wisconsin, Ohio and Illinois
- Churchill Downs announces no fans in attendance for Kentucky Derby
- Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays
- BBB warns of popular diet app Noom after thousands of complaints filed
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate