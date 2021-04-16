North Country Report: On the 2,000-ticket road to Adirondack Thunder’s return

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a long year for Cool Insuring Arena.

Without hockey, concerts of most other events, the lights have been mostly dark through 2020. But arena management is banking on being able to change that this fall.

Right now, the arena is selling single-game and full-season ticket packages, and moving over those who bought packages last year that couldn’t be used, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept hockey shut down.

Although manager Jeff Mead has said previously that the current 10 percent capacity cap would not work for the downtown venue, he sees every reason to assume the cap will keep being raised, enough so to welcome in at least half capacity by this October.

In the meantime, Mead and his staff have installed new TVs, repainted, and queued up plaques commemorating donors who have helped keep the lights on in the intervening year.

The city of Glens Falls, which owns the arena, is planning to replace the building’s leaky roof this year.

In your North Country Report: