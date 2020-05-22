Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

North Country Report: Not all lakes are equal on Memorial Day weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – In this week’s North Country Report:

Memorial Day weekend set to hit Lake George, Million Dollar Beach

Washington County beaches to remain closed until June 13 

Irongate Family Practice to get over $108,000 in Cares Act funding 

Shirt Factory food truck corral makes pickup-only return in Glens Falls 

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak