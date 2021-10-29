North Country Report: North Creek witches dance Halloween weekend in

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you hear a cackle in the air, or see a broom soaring through the night, one of these ladies may be behind it. The North Creek Witches Dance came to Johnsburg Central School on Friday to enchant students ahead of Halloween weekend.

It’s the dance’s debut year, as a new event thought up by Robin Jay, who owns the Gem Radio Theatre in town. Jay was inspired by German witches’ dances, and says the month that she and around nine other women have spent dancing for the community has brought a smile to a lot of faces.

The dozen or so performances the witches have put on have taken them through North Creek, as well as up to Indian Lake later on Friday.

The witches themselves don a variety of themes. Johnsburg teacher Jodie Seymour is the “Rocker Witch,” jamming out with the crowd. Jay herself is the “Shabby Witch.” Chris Flack, donned all in purple as the “Pixie Witch,” said the dance has meant the world to her this month, as she goes through chemotherapy in a battle against cancer.

See a full gallery with more pictures from the dance.

Also in your Halloween North Country Report is a North Country Weekend Calendar full of tricks, treats, and more than one parade.