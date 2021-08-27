North Country Report: Never a happier time at the Washington County Fair

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A drive through Schuylerville and up the hill will take visitors to a welcome, familiar sight this week. One that even comes with a ferris wheel.

The Washington County Fair has seen a welcome return this week, with the large rural community around it coming together with livestock, food, rides, shows and family memories that have been waiting an extra year to get made again.

On Friday, everything from a smoke-blasting tractor pull to a kid-friendly weiner dog race was out for visitors to enjoy, and a week of heat didn’t keep them from coming.

Last year, the fair gates were kept closed by crowd concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the fairgrounds were used for food truck events, which have continued this summer.

Other new attractions at this year’s fair include a women’s career education day courtesy of BOCES, and an expanded demolition derby on Sunday.

Fair gates open at 9 a.m. daily through the weekend. Parking onsite is free.

