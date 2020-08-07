North Country Report: “Menopause Marathon” across Lake George promotes healthy aging

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dr. Kate O’Keeffe is a retired Glens Falls OGBYN. Earllier this year, she and some friends and former patients started talking about ways to promote staying healthy while aging. Some plans were complicated by COVID-19, but just a week ago a plan was hatched.

That plan turned into the “Menopause Marathon,” which started Thursday and was expected to end Friday on the lake. Eight women have taken turns swimming lengths of the whole run of Lake George, starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday from Million Dollar Beach. After Thursday’s half of the relay, the women took a well-deserved rest, but were back at it Friday.

Each swimmer was accompanied by a boat, traveling alongside to check in and make sure everyone was safe.

