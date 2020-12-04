North Country Report: Letters to Santa welcome at Glens Falls city hall

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Out front at city hall, kids with wishes for the holidays can send them off to Santa Claus in a special mailbox.
That box is a sign that the holiday season has come to the city, starting today with a virtual tree lighting ceremony. At 6 p.m., Santa himself will be taking a fire truck ride through Glens Falls.
