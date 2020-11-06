North Country Report: LARAC takes fall arts festival to artists’ front lawns

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council hasn’t been able to hold either of their annual LARAC festivals this year at City Park. Instead, patrons can find the artisans of the North Country on their lawns.

This Saturday, LARAC is holding a pop-up arts festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations in Glens Falls, Queensbury and more, where artisans are showing off art, crafts and more in their front yards.

See LARAC on Facebook for the most up-to-date list of vendors.

