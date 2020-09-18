North Country Report: Lake George set for first live music since pandemic

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charles R. Wood Park is set for a festival this weekend; socially distanced, drive-in style.
The park is hosting the Lake George Music Festival for a weekend of drive-in classical music. Patrons arrive and watch the show from the safety of their cars, to allow the first live music event in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten musicians are set to perform, all east coast residents who have quarantined for the last two weeks. The festival itself will feature touch-free entry. Tickets are $25 per car, in advance or at the door.
Visit the music festival’s website for more information.
Also in this week’s North Country Report:
Bolton Landing restaurant deemed complete loss after 3 a.m. blaze
Glens Falls dons masks and comes together to remember Ed Bartholomew
Essex Center enters new week with in-house coronavirus testing
Federal strike team deployed to Essex Center for coronavirus outbreak
