North Country Report: Lake George set for first live music since pandemic

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charles R. Wood Park is set for a festival this weekend; socially distanced, drive-in style.

The park is hosting the Lake George Music Festival for a weekend of drive-in classical music. Patrons arrive and watch the show from the safety of their cars, to allow the first live music event in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten musicians are set to perform, all east coast residents who have quarantined for the last two weeks. The festival itself will feature touch-free entry. Tickets are $25 per car, in advance or at the door.

Visit the music festival’s website for more information.

