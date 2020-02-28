North Country Report: Lake George keeps Mardi Gras going into the weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seventeen Lake George restaurants and bars are celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend by offering soups, gumbo, and craft beer. Buses will be onsite to get from one business to the next.

Here’s what’s in your North Country Report for the week of Feb. 28, 2020:

Fort Ann beard contest set for Saturday, benefitting Adirondack Vets House

McDermott’s Harley-Davidson in Fort Ann is hosting the Best Little Beard Contest, inviting Washington County locals to square off, facial hair first. Admission is $5, and all proceeds will be donated to Adirondack Vets House.

Blood drives scheduled from Albany to North Country for Red Cross Month

March is Red Cross Month. The American Red Cross uses the month not only as a chance to honor their volunteers, but also to schedule a swath of blood drives across the region. A list of dates through the first half of March has been scheduled, ranging from Albany up to Warren and Washington counties.

This weekend at Cool Insuring Arena

This weekend, the Adirondack Thunder faces off both Friday and Saturday against the Reading Royals, at 7 p.m. each night. The Saturday night game is part of their Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, where local law enforcement will be honored. The first 1,000 children under 14 in the arena that night will receive a free Adirondack Thunder jersey.

South High Marathon Dance spans generations in setup for 43rd year of charity

Coming up, next weekend is the 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance. Last year’s dance raised over $800,000 for individual and organization beneficiaries, all to aid in the fight against debilitating illness. The 28-hour dance kicks off on March 6.