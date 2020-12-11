North Country Report: Lake George holiday festival brings magic, and business, back

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a year full of cancelled events, one festival has just gotten started.

The first-ever Holiday Festival of Lights is lighting up Charles R. Wood Park every weekend, from 4 to 9 p.m. After a successful first two weeks of advance-only admission, the festival is opening things up to walk-ins, using the fenced-in festival grounds to easily stay under the cap of 50 attendees at a time.

There are Santa Clauses and Frostys, as well as more unusual displays, like a recreation of the car from the movie, “Nation Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

There’s also one display giving back. Northern Living, a North Country rental agency, set up a Christmas tree full of gloves, hats and scarves, which visitors are encouraged to take and give to those in need in their own communities.

The festival has also brought an injection of activity to town businesses, a welcome sight after the 2021 Lake George Winter Carnival was recently canceled.

The festival runs for two more weekends, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20.

