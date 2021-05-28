North Country Report: Lake George concerts the opening act for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a concert stage in Charles R. Wood Park, and there’s already been a show there.

But heading into Memorial Day weekend, there are more to come.

The LGD/50 concert series has two more concerts set for the holiday weekend, as part of a schedule that proceeds into June and July.

Those events are just a few of the many in the North Country.

Some events set for this Memorial Day, May 30, include:

  • Whitehall Memorial Day parade, mass and ceremony
    • 8 a.m.
    • Starts at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, proceeds to parade at 10 a.m. at American Legion
  • Memorial Day Murph Workout
    • 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • ADK CrossFit, 80 Glen St., Glens Falls
    • Full workout in remembrance of local veteran Lt. Michael Murphy
  • Warrensburg Memorial Day ceremony
    • 10 a.m.
    • Hudson Street Cemetery, 110 Hudson St., Warrensburg
  • Hudson Falls/Kingsbury Memorial Day ceremony
    • 10 a.m. at Moss Street Cemetery
    • 10:45 a.m. at Juckett Park
    • 11:15 a.m. at Union Cemetery
    • Noon at American Legion Post on Pearl Street
  • Lake George ceremony at Battlefield Park
    • 10:30 a.m.
    • Lake George Battlefield Park
  • Hadley/Lake Luzerne parade
    • 11 a.m.
    • Starting at Hadley Four Corners on Rockwell Street, proceeding to Hope Bridge
  • Fort Ann ceremony
    • 11 a.m.
    • Village Park
  • Memorial Day tractor parade
    • 11 a.m.
    • Starting at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls, concluding at Union Street
  • Glens Falls/Queensbury Remembrance Ceremony
    • 11:30 a.m. ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena
    • Plaque dedication to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Crandall Park

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

