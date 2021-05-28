North Country Report: Lake George concerts the opening act for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a concert stage in Charles R. Wood Park, and there’s already been a show there.
But heading into Memorial Day weekend, there are more to come.
The LGD/50 concert series has two more concerts set for the holiday weekend, as part of a schedule that proceeds into June and July.
Those events are just a few of the many in the North Country.
Some events set for this Memorial Day, May 30, include:
- Whitehall Memorial Day parade, mass and ceremony
- 8 a.m.
- Starts at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, proceeds to parade at 10 a.m. at American Legion
- Memorial Day Murph Workout
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- ADK CrossFit, 80 Glen St., Glens Falls
- Full workout in remembrance of local veteran Lt. Michael Murphy
- Warrensburg Memorial Day ceremony
- 10 a.m.
- Hudson Street Cemetery, 110 Hudson St., Warrensburg
- Hudson Falls/Kingsbury Memorial Day ceremony
- 10 a.m. at Moss Street Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. at Juckett Park
- 11:15 a.m. at Union Cemetery
- Noon at American Legion Post on Pearl Street
- Lake George ceremony at Battlefield Park
- 10:30 a.m.
- Lake George Battlefield Park
- Hadley/Lake Luzerne parade
- 11 a.m.
- Starting at Hadley Four Corners on Rockwell Street, proceeding to Hope Bridge
- Fort Ann ceremony
- 11 a.m.
- Village Park
- Memorial Day tractor parade
- 11 a.m.
- Starting at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls, concluding at Union Street
- Glens Falls/Queensbury Remembrance Ceremony
- 11:30 a.m. ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena
- Plaque dedication to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Crandall Park
