North Country Report: Lake George concerts the opening act for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a concert stage in Charles R. Wood Park, and there’s already been a show there.

But heading into Memorial Day weekend, there are more to come.

The LGD/50 concert series has two more concerts set for the holiday weekend, as part of a schedule that proceeds into June and July.

Those events are just a few of the many in the North Country.

Some events set for this Memorial Day, May 30, include:

Whitehall Memorial Day parade, mass and ceremony 8 a.m. Starts at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, proceeds to parade at 10 a.m. at American Legion

Memorial Day Murph Workout 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ADK CrossFit, 80 Glen St., Glens Falls Full workout in remembrance of local veteran Lt. Michael Murphy

Warrensburg Memorial Day ceremony 10 a.m. Hudson Street Cemetery, 110 Hudson St., Warrensburg

Hudson Falls/Kingsbury Memorial Day ceremony 10 a.m. at Moss Street Cemetery 10:45 a.m. at Juckett Park 11:15 a.m. at Union Cemetery Noon at American Legion Post on Pearl Street

Lake George ceremony at Battlefield Park 10:30 a.m. Lake George Battlefield Park

Hadley/Lake Luzerne parade 11 a.m. Starting at Hadley Four Corners on Rockwell Street, proceeding to Hope Bridge

Fort Ann ceremony 11 a.m. Village Park

Memorial Day tractor parade 11 a.m. Starting at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls, concluding at Union Street

Glens Falls/Queensbury Remembrance Ceremony 11:30 a.m. ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena Plaque dedication to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Crandall Park



