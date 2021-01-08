North Country Report: Lake George businesses plan COVID-safe winter festival

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Village businesses rely on traffic in February from the annual Lake George Winter Carnival. Given that the 2021 event was called off due to COVID-19, village businesses and area chambers of commerce have banded together to create a coronavirus-safe replacement.
The Lake George WinterFest will give participants the chance to get 10% off at village restaurants, and 15% at hotels. So far, around 20 hotels and 30 restaurants are participating. The purchase of a wristband will get visitors those discounts, as well as a chance to enjoy snowmobiling, mountain biking and more outdoor activities.
Wristbands will be availible starting Jan. 11 at http://lakegeorgechamber.com/.
Also in this week’s North Country Report:
Warren County distributes their first round of COVID-19 vaccines
Warren Center sees 15-case COVID outbreak, with vaccines incoming
Saratoga County: ‘Super spreader’ party that closed school was smaller than first reported
New ideas sought to liven up Warren County Fairgrounds
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump’s account
- Lawmakers urge Twitter to join other social media platforms, suspend Trump’s account indefinitely
- With only days left in office, Trump could be impeached again
- California groups outline efforts to fight slavery and human trafficking
- History in Bronze: The Spirit of Life