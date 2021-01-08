North Country Report: Lake George businesses plan COVID-safe winter festival

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Village businesses rely on traffic in February from the annual Lake George Winter Carnival. Given that the 2021 event was called off due to COVID-19, village businesses and area chambers of commerce have banded together to create a coronavirus-safe replacement.

The Lake George WinterFest will give participants the chance to get 10% off at village restaurants, and 15% at hotels. So far, around 20 hotels and 30 restaurants are participating. The purchase of a wristband will get visitors those discounts, as well as a chance to enjoy snowmobiling, mountain biking and more outdoor activities.

Wristbands will be availible starting Jan. 11 at http://lakegeorgechamber.com/.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

Warren County distributes their first round of COVID-19 vaccines

Warren Center sees 15-case COVID outbreak, with vaccines incoming

Saratoga County: ‘Super spreader’ party that closed school was smaller than first reported

New ideas sought to liven up Warren County Fairgrounds

