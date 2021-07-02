North Country Report: Lake George bringing 4th of July fireworks back this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the rain on Friday and Saturday, the lights are about to shine over Lake George on Sunday night.

The village has its first 4th of July fireworks show since the COVID-19 pandemic set for Sunday night, and is reminding visitors to plan ahead.

Fireworks start just after sundown, and onlookers should plan for a slow drive out of the village. Side streets will be closed off so emergency response squads can access the waterfront in the event of emergency.

In this week’s North Country Report:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire