North Country Report: Lake George bringing 4th of July fireworks back this weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the rain on Friday and Saturday, the lights are about to shine over Lake George on Sunday night.

The village has its first 4th of July fireworks show since the COVID-19 pandemic set for Sunday night, and is reminding visitors to plan ahead.

Fireworks start just after sundown, and onlookers should plan for a slow drive out of the village. Side streets will be closed off so emergency response squads can access the waterfront in the event of emergency.

