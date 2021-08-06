North Country Report: It’s all on the lawn for Project: Cameron’s Story

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Project: Cameron’s Story all started in 2009, when Queensbury resident Sara Quartiers lost her 8-month-old son, Cameron, after he was born 16 weeks early.

In that time, the main way Sara and her family could connect with their child in the hospital was by reading to him. Since then, her family has spent 12 years passing that same activity on to others.

That has lead Quartiers to her front and back yard this weekend for the 12th annual yard sale supporting Project: Cameron’s Story.

The goal is to raise around $2,000 or more this weekend, which will go right towards getting children’s books out to 15 hospitals in New York state, where families can read to their children in hospital care.

And Friday morning started off strong, with Quartiers likening the line of people at her house at 5 Arbutus Drive to the kind of crowd one might see on Black Friday.

The sale runs all day on Friday and Saturday.

In this week’s North Country Report:

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire