North Country Report: It’s all on the lawn for Project: Cameron’s Story

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Project: Cameron’s Story all started in 2009, when Queensbury resident Sara Quartiers lost her 8-month-old son, Cameron, after he was born 16 weeks early.

In that time, the main way Sara and her family could connect with their child in the hospital was by reading to him. Since then, her family has spent 12 years passing that same activity on to others.

That has lead Quartiers to her front and back yard this weekend for the 12th annual yard sale supporting Project: Cameron’s Story.

The goal is to raise around $2,000 or more this weekend, which will go right towards getting children’s books out to 15 hospitals in New York state, where families can read to their children in hospital care.

And Friday morning started off strong, with Quartiers likening the line of people at her house at 5 Arbutus Drive to the kind of crowd one might see on Black Friday.

The sale runs all day on Friday and Saturday.

