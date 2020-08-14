North Country Report: Inside distanced classrooms, lunchrooms at Hudson Falls High School

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – School districts are solidifying start dates and distancing classrooms. Hudson Falls Central School District gave News 10 ABC a look inside the distancing at their high school classrooms, as well as their eating spaces in the cafeteria and gym.
The full interview with Interim Superintendent Dr. Jon Hunter and Assistant Superintendent Michael DiCaprio:
