North Country Report: Ice cream opening, St. Patrick’s celebration share weekend

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, Martha’s Ice Cream is opening shop for yet another year. On Saturday, a rotating list of flavors will begin.
Also this week:
Lake George ‘Sham ‘Rock’ the Block’ set for weekend before St. Patrick’s Day
Duffy’s Tavern is holding a St. Patrick’s Day celebration once again this year. Although sans the usual parade, there’s plenty of fun to be had.
King Crimson to play at Cool Insuring Arena
King Crimson and The Zappa Band are making a stop in Glens Falls during their tour this June. The band will play June 16 at Cool Insuring Arena.
Local communities recognized by DEC for dedication to fight climate change
The town and village of Lake George, and the city of Saratoga, were among recipients of awards from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The rest of the Adirondack Thunder’s season at Cool Insuring Arena has been suspended, as both the NHL and ECHL are suspending their seasons due to coronavirus concerns.
- Albany County figuring out how to get meals to seniors
- WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin expected to postpone Presidential Primary
- Nike encouraging all US-based employees to work from home
- Gov. Cuomo opens NY’s 1st drive-through testing center in New Rochelle
- Bishop temporarily suspends obligation to attend Sunday Mass