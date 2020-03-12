North Country Report: Ice cream opening, St. Patrick’s celebration share weekend

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, Martha’s Ice Cream is opening shop for yet another year. On Saturday, a rotating list of flavors will begin.

Also this week:

Lake George ‘Sham ‘Rock’ the Block’ set for weekend before St. Patrick’s Day

Duffy’s Tavern is holding a St. Patrick’s Day celebration once again this year. Although sans the usual parade, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

King Crimson to play at Cool Insuring Arena

King Crimson and The Zappa Band are making a stop in Glens Falls during their tour this June. The band will play June 16 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Local communities recognized by DEC for dedication to fight climate change

The town and village of Lake George, and the city of Saratoga, were among recipients of awards from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

NHL, ECHL suspend seasons

The rest of the Adirondack Thunder’s season at Cool Insuring Arena has been suspended, as both the NHL and ECHL are suspending their seasons due to coronavirus concerns.