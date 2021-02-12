North Country Report: Hyde Collection ice sculptures a thank-you to essential workers

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection has kept its doors closed for most of teh COVID-19 pandemic, but on Friday, they unveiled art that visitors don’t have to go inside to see.

Three ice sculptures were unveiled outside the museum on Friday, to be joined by three more next week. They stand in honor of essential workers serving through the coronavirus pandemic, and were carved by North Country ice carver Charles Jones.

Workers and law enforcement were thanked in a presentation from museum staff.

The museum is planning a reopening on May 1.

