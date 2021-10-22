North Country Report: Hometown hockey and Olympic excellence

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a big weekend for hometown sports on two fronts. The Adirondack Thunder kicks off hockey season on Saturday night, after a long day of sports for the New York State Special Olympics at locations like Glens Falls City Park and SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury.

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s also still fall in the air and the treetops. Plenty of fall festivals are set for the weekend, from Queensbury out into the Washington County hills. There are even chances to get some family trunk-or-treating in a week early.

If you’ve enjoyed the slightly warmer weather of the last few days, keep it in your heart, because it won’t be sticking around. A Friday high of 61 is the warmest that things will be into the weekend, as temperatures drop to a high of 53 on Saturday and 55 on Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

New York State Special Olympics Fall Games

What: The New York State Special Olympics bring the Fall Games back to Glens Falls, with games set for City Park, Queensbury Sports Complex and SUNY Adirondack. Full schedule online.

The New York State Special Olympics bring the Fall Games back to Glens Falls, with games set for City Park, Queensbury Sports Complex and SUNY Adirondack. Full schedule online. When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23 Where: Glens Falls and Queensbury

Ticonderoga HalloweenFest 2021

What: Ghost stories, trick-or-treating and more for Ticonderoga’s annual Halloween celebration.

Ghost stories, trick-or-treating and more for Ticonderoga’s annual Halloween celebration. When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24 Where: Downtown Ticonderoga

Haunted Barn at Little Theater on the Farm

What: 15 th annual haunted barn attraction at Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward. $8 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, free for ages 4 and under.

15 annual haunted barn attraction at Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward. $8 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, free for ages 4 and under. When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23

6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23 Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 (1 of 3)

Broadway to Italy fundraiser

What: Concert fundraiser for Charles R. Wood Theater, featuring Anthony Nunziata in concert. Standard admission $50, student admission $20. Proceeds go toward the theater.

Concert fundraiser for Charles R. Wood Theater, featuring Anthony Nunziata in concert. Standard admission $50, student admission $20. Proceeds go toward the theater. When: Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for 2 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 23

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for 2 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Saratoga 2nd Annual Fall Festivities

What: Two-weekend Halloween event in Saratoga Springs. Festive fun run, pumpkin hunt, window decorations and ghost stories. Free admission.

Two-weekend Halloween event in Saratoga Springs. Festive fun run, pumpkin hunt, window decorations and ghost stories. Free admission. When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24 Where: Downtown Saratoga Springs

Feeder Canal Fall Cleanup at the 5 Combines

What: Trash pickup along the Feeder Canal. Come for as long as you like.

Trash pickup along the Feeder Canal. Come for as long as you like. When: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Feeder Canal at the 5 Combines, Burgoyne Ave., Trailhead Parking near Burgoyne Ave. and Jones St., Hudson Falls

Kids’ Exchange Fall Consignment Sale

What: 20,000 used item sale at Chase Sports Complex, featuring kids clothing, games, toys, books, DVDs, cribs, strollers and baby gear.

20,000 used item sale at Chase Sports Complex, featuring kids clothing, games, toys, books, DVDs, cribs, strollers and baby gear. When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Chase Sports Complex, 22 Hudson Falls Road, South Glens Falls

Autumn Fun Fest w/ The Great Pumpkin Contest at Gurney Lane

What: Fall festival with pumpkin carving contest, including most creative, most funny and most scary categories. Admission per family is $40 for non-residents of the area, $50 for residents.

Fall festival with pumpkin carving contest, including most creative, most funny and most scary categories. Admission per family is $40 for non-residents of the area, $50 for residents. When: 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Oct. 23

10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane, Queensbury

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 (2 of 3)

Thistle Downs Farm Festival Days

What: Final farm festival day as part of a new event at Thistle Downs Farm in Granville. Free admission. Event supports Haynes House of Hope. Features corn maze, vendors, food, music and giveaways. Donated items accepted for corn maze admission, including water bottles, ginger ale, pudding, Jello, broths, supplement drinks, disposable gloves and wipes, Swiffer pads, garbage bags, plastic cups, paper plates, ice melt, hand sanitizer, incontinent pads, stamps, computer paper, bed sheets and mouth swabs.

Final farm festival day as part of a new event at Thistle Downs Farm in Granville. Free admission. Event supports Haynes House of Hope. Features corn maze, vendors, food, music and giveaways. Donated items accepted for corn maze admission, including water bottles, ginger ale, pudding, Jello, broths, supplement drinks, disposable gloves and wipes, Swiffer pads, garbage bags, plastic cups, paper plates, ice melt, hand sanitizer, incontinent pads, stamps, computer paper, bed sheets and mouth swabs. When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Thistle Downs Farm, 6972 Route 22, Granville

Cambridge Balloon Festival “Balloon Bash”

What: Annual balloon bash celebrating its 19 ½ year in lieu of the 20 th proper festival. Event raises funds for the 20 th annual festival in June 2022. Features a chicken BBQ, other vendors, music, balloon rides and more. $15 admission.

Annual balloon bash celebrating its 19 ½ year in lieu of the 20 proper festival. Event raises funds for the 20 annual festival in June 2022. Features a chicken BBQ, other vendors, music, balloon rides and more. $15 admission. When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Cambridge Park, Broad Street, Cambridge

Fall Festival Craft Festival in Lake George

What: Over 30 vendors, supporting Tri County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate.

Over 30 vendors, supporting Tri County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate. When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George

Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown

What: Food vendors and restaurants serve pumpkin- or apple-themed foods for guest judging, with people’s choice awards. Features pumpkin carving and adoptable rabbits.

Food vendors and restaurants serve pumpkin- or apple-themed foods for guest judging, with people’s choice awards. Features pumpkin carving and adoptable rabbits. When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

Autumn Family Fun in Gansevoort

What: Festival featuring bluegrass by Red Spruce, pumpkin painting, a self-guided walk, and games. Free admission.

Festival featuring bluegrass by Red Spruce, pumpkin painting, a self-guided walk, and games. Free admission. When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort

Here for the Booz

What: Warren-Washington C.A.R.E. Center’s first fundraiser post-COVID. Lawn games, fire pits, basket raffles and trick or treating. Admission $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 13 and under.

Warren-Washington C.A.R.E. Center’s first fundraiser post-COVID. Lawn games, fire pits, basket raffles and trick or treating. Admission $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 13 and under. When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Highlander Crewing Company, 453 Route 47, Argyle

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 (3 of 3)

Oktoberfest at Northway Brewing

What: Various breweries, distilleries, wineries and food on-site for Oktoberfest. Music by The North and South Dakotas. $50 admission, including all beverages and a complementary mug.

Various breweries, distilleries, wineries and food on-site for Oktoberfest. Music by The North and South Dakotas. $50 admission, including all beverages and a complementary mug. When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Northway Brewing, 1043 Route 9, Queensbury

Trunk or Treat and Family Fun at Moreau Recreation Park

What: Meet first responders, enjoy kids crafts, haunted hayrides, trunk-or-treat and Halloween movie time at Moreau Rec Park. Free admission.

Meet first responders, enjoy kids crafts, haunted hayrides, trunk-or-treat and Halloween movie time at Moreau Rec Park. Free admission. When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Moreau Recreation Park, 19 Jan Ave., South Glens Falls

Trunk or Treat at Up Yonda Farm

What: Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm, along with pumpkin decorating. Free admission.

Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm, along with pumpkin decorating. Free admission. When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers

What: Opening night for the Adirondack Thunder hockey season. Call or visit arena for tickets.

Opening night for the Adirondack Thunder hockey season. Call or visit arena for tickets. When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Hometown CX

What: Bike course at Crandall Park, hosted by Grey Ghost Bicycles. Features sand, fields, high-speed turns, tech sections. Admission prices vary.

Bike course at Crandall Park, hosted by Grey Ghost Bicycles. Features sand, fields, high-speed turns, tech sections. Admission prices vary. When: 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24

8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Making Strides Adirondacks

What: Fundraiser walk benefitting the American Cancer Society in Glens Falls. Raise $35 or more to get some goodies, including a tote bag.

Fundraiser walk benefitting the American Cancer Society in Glens Falls. Raise $35 or more to get some goodies, including a tote bag. When: 10 a.m. – noon Sunday, Oct. 24

10 a.m. – noon Sunday, Oct. 24 Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls

Bark Brew & Tattoo Charity Event