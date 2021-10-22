North Country Report: Hometown hockey and Olympic excellence

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a big weekend for hometown sports on two fronts. The Adirondack Thunder kicks off hockey season on Saturday night, after a long day of sports for the New York State Special Olympics at locations like Glens Falls City Park and SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury.
In case you haven’t noticed, there’s also still fall in the air and the treetops. Plenty of fall festivals are set for the weekend, from Queensbury out into the Washington County hills. There are even chances to get some family trunk-or-treating in a week early.
If you’ve enjoyed the slightly warmer weather of the last few days, keep it in your heart, because it won’t be sticking around. A Friday high of 61 is the warmest that things will be into the weekend, as temperatures drop to a high of 53 on Saturday and 55 on Sunday.
New York State Special Olympics Fall Games
- What: The New York State Special Olympics bring the Fall Games back to Glens Falls, with games set for City Park, Queensbury Sports Complex and SUNY Adirondack. Full schedule online.
- When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23
- Where: Glens Falls and Queensbury
Ticonderoga HalloweenFest 2021
- What: Ghost stories, trick-or-treating and more for Ticonderoga’s annual Halloween celebration.
- When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24
- Where: Downtown Ticonderoga
Haunted Barn at Little Theater on the Farm
- What: 15th annual haunted barn attraction at Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward. $8 admission for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, free for ages 4 and under.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23
- Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward
Broadway to Italy fundraiser
- What: Concert fundraiser for Charles R. Wood Theater, featuring Anthony Nunziata in concert. Standard admission $50, student admission $20. Proceeds go toward the theater.
- When: Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for 2 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Saratoga 2nd Annual Fall Festivities
- What: Two-weekend Halloween event in Saratoga Springs. Festive fun run, pumpkin hunt, window decorations and ghost stories. Free admission.
- When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24
- Where: Downtown Saratoga Springs
Feeder Canal Fall Cleanup at the 5 Combines
- What: Trash pickup along the Feeder Canal. Come for as long as you like.
- When: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Feeder Canal at the 5 Combines, Burgoyne Ave., Trailhead Parking near Burgoyne Ave. and Jones St., Hudson Falls
Kids’ Exchange Fall Consignment Sale
- What: 20,000 used item sale at Chase Sports Complex, featuring kids clothing, games, toys, books, DVDs, cribs, strollers and baby gear.
- When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Chase Sports Complex, 22 Hudson Falls Road, South Glens Falls
Autumn Fun Fest w/ The Great Pumpkin Contest at Gurney Lane
- What: Fall festival with pumpkin carving contest, including most creative, most funny and most scary categories. Admission per family is $40 for non-residents of the area, $50 for residents.
- When: 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane, Queensbury
Thistle Downs Farm Festival Days
- What: Final farm festival day as part of a new event at Thistle Downs Farm in Granville. Free admission. Event supports Haynes House of Hope. Features corn maze, vendors, food, music and giveaways. Donated items accepted for corn maze admission, including water bottles, ginger ale, pudding, Jello, broths, supplement drinks, disposable gloves and wipes, Swiffer pads, garbage bags, plastic cups, paper plates, ice melt, hand sanitizer, incontinent pads, stamps, computer paper, bed sheets and mouth swabs.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Thistle Downs Farm, 6972 Route 22, Granville
Cambridge Balloon Festival “Balloon Bash”
- What: Annual balloon bash celebrating its 19 ½ year in lieu of the 20th proper festival. Event raises funds for the 20th annual festival in June 2022. Features a chicken BBQ, other vendors, music, balloon rides and more. $15 admission.
- When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Cambridge Park, Broad Street, Cambridge
Fall Festival Craft Festival in Lake George
- What: Over 30 vendors, supporting Tri County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate.
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George
Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown
- What: Food vendors and restaurants serve pumpkin- or apple-themed foods for guest judging, with people’s choice awards. Features pumpkin carving and adoptable rabbits.
- When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
Autumn Family Fun in Gansevoort
- What: Festival featuring bluegrass by Red Spruce, pumpkin painting, a self-guided walk, and games. Free admission.
- When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort
Here for the Booz
- What: Warren-Washington C.A.R.E. Center’s first fundraiser post-COVID. Lawn games, fire pits, basket raffles and trick or treating. Admission $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 13 and under.
- When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Highlander Crewing Company, 453 Route 47, Argyle
Oktoberfest at Northway Brewing
- What: Various breweries, distilleries, wineries and food on-site for Oktoberfest. Music by The North and South Dakotas. $50 admission, including all beverages and a complementary mug.
- When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Northway Brewing, 1043 Route 9, Queensbury
Trunk or Treat and Family Fun at Moreau Recreation Park
- What: Meet first responders, enjoy kids crafts, haunted hayrides, trunk-or-treat and Halloween movie time at Moreau Rec Park. Free admission.
- When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Moreau Recreation Park, 19 Jan Ave., South Glens Falls
Trunk or Treat at Up Yonda Farm
- What: Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm, along with pumpkin decorating. Free admission.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers
- What: Opening night for the Adirondack Thunder hockey season. Call or visit arena for tickets.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Hometown CX
- What: Bike course at Crandall Park, hosted by Grey Ghost Bicycles. Features sand, fields, high-speed turns, tech sections. Admission prices vary.
- When: 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Making Strides Adirondacks
- What: Fundraiser walk benefitting the American Cancer Society in Glens Falls. Raise $35 or more to get some goodies, including a tote bag.
- When: 10 a.m. – noon Sunday, Oct. 24
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls
Bark Brew & Tattoo Charity Event
- What: Charity event features tattoo basket raffles and pet adoptions. Free admission.
- When: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
- Where: McDermott’s Harley-Davidson, 4254 Route 4, Fort Ann