North Country Report: Historic houses and festival food back in season

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skene Manor has historic doors to open, and this weekend open is just what they are, for the first time since late 2019.

The manor is offering tours and tea room visits by appointments, Fridays and weekends. The income from visits goes towards restoring the house, which is on the national register of historic places.

Also this weekend, the Washington County Fairgrounds has started hosting food trucks again. The festivity started last year as a way to use the fairgrounds in the absence of the Washington County Fair.

Also in this week’s North Country Report:

