North Country Report: Happy 100th birthday to Granville Center resident

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shirley McKernon, a resident of Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, hit the big three digits on Friday with her 100th birthday. Social distancing made celebration plans harder, but still possible, and resulted in a parade starting at Granville Elementary School.
The event was bigger than just one resident, though. Families joined the parade with signs in their cars saying hello to family members watching from the center.
Shirley is the second in the family to hit that 100-year goal; her father made it to 100 before her.
Also in this week’s North Country Report:
Crandall Public Library to start reopening process with curbside pickup
Libraries launch project to document life during coronavirus
Lake George Music Festival cancels 2020 season
Warren County moves short-term rentals up on reopening timeline
