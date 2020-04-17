North Country Report: Glens Falls transit getting relief; Hospital seeks aid

Live Now
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s report, Glens Falls’ transit system is getting over $3.4 million in aid; Warren County has extended its state of emergency in line with Cuomo; Glens Falls Hospital has had a busy week between furloughs, closures and a new funding avenue; and BJ’s is offering shopping without membership to front-line workers.

Stefanik announces Glens Falls to receive $3.4 million in transit funding 

Warren County extends emergency declaration for another 30 days 

Glens Falls Hospital creates support source for fighting coronavirus 

Glens Falls Hospital furloughs 338 employees; leaders take pay cuts 

Glens Falls Hospital closes medical centers in Wilton, Whitehall 

BJ’s sets time for front-line workers to shop, no membership needed 

